Punjab Police bust interstate arms smuggling racket, two held

PTI

Chandigarh, May 9

The Punjab Police on Thursday said it has busted an interstate arms racket with the arrest of two smugglers and recovered six pistols and seven magazines from their possession.

Director General of Police (DGP) Punjab Gaurav Yadav said the operation was conducted by the Counter Intelligence (CI) Jalandhar.

Those arrested have been identified as Harpreet Singh alias Happy Mattu of Rayya and Rahul Masih of village Chawinda Devi in Amritsar.

DGP Yadav said preliminary investigations have revealed that the smugglers had procured four large arms consignments from Ujjain in Madhya Pradesh in the last six months.

Police have identified two more important members of this module, he said.

Investigation is on and efforts are on to nab them, he said.

Sharing operation details, Assistant Inspector General Navjot Singh Mahal said acting swiftly on intel-based inputs, police teams in a joint operation with the Financial Intelligence Unit (FIU), SAS Nagar arrested the accused near Railway Station Jalandhar Cantonment.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Gaurav Yadav #Punjab Police