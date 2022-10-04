Punjab Police bust narco-terror module; operative held; tiffin bomb, 2 AK-56 rifles, 2kg heroin seized

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh/Amritsar, October 4

The Amritsar rural police busted an ISI-backed narco-terror module and arrested its main operative after recovering arms and explosives from his possession, DGP Gaurav Yadav said here on Tuesday.

The module is being jointly operated by Canada-based gangster Lakhbir Singh alias Landa, Pakistan-based gangster Harvinder Singh Rinda and Italy-based gangster Harpreet Singh alias Happy.

The arrested accused has been identified as Yograj Singh alias Yog, a resident of Rajoke village in Tarn Taran.

The police have also identified five more accomplices who were part of the module.

The police have seized an RDX-loaded tiffin box fabricated into an improvised explosive device (IED) or tiffin bomb; two AK-56 rifles along with two magazines and 30 live cartridges; a .30 bore pistol along with six live cartridges; and 2kg heroin from Yog’s possession.

An RDX-loaded tiffin box fabricated into an improvised explosive device (IED) or tiffin bomb

The DGP said Yog was the main operative behind the module and was wanted by the state police and central enforcement agencies in at least five criminal cases.

He said the preliminary investigation showed that the cross-border operation of arms-explosives-drugs smuggling was mainly handled by Yog on the directions of gangsters Landa, Rinda and Happy and jailed smuggler Gurpavitar alias Sai of Lakhna, Tarn Taran. Yog had been active in the recovery and further delivery of arms and drugs on a large scale, he added.

Amritsar SSP Rural Swapan Sharma said the police had identified five members of the gang and a manhunt to nab them was on.

Meanwhile, an FIR was registered at Ramdas police station.

#Canada #gaurav yadav #Pakistan #punjab police