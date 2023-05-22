Punjab police conduct mock drills for riot control across state

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, May 22

In order to check preparedness and alertness of the police personnel to tackle any kind of untoward situation, Punjab Police on Monday conducted mock drill exercises for riot control across the state.

The exercise was conducted on the directions of Director General of Police (DGP) Gaurav Yadav as part of the ongoing drive to make Punjab safe and secure.

Special DGP Law and Order Arpit Shukla said mock drill exercises were conducted at all the Police Lines of 28 police districts across the state under the supervision of CPs/SSPs. He said that CPs/SSPs were also asked to use Vajras and Water Canons under their supervision as part of the mock drill exercise.

He said that people were called in to act as protestors and rioters during the mock drills and police personnel exhibited their professional skills to control the mob.

