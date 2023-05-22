 Punjab police conduct mock drills for riot control across state : The Tribune India

Punjab police conduct mock drills for riot control across state

Held to check preparedness of police personnel to tackle any untoward situation

Punjab police conduct mock drills for riot control across state

Mock drill exercises were conducted at all Police Lines of 28 police districts. Tribune Photo



Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, May 22

In order to check preparedness and alertness of the police personnel to tackle any kind of untoward situation, Punjab Police on Monday conducted mock drill exercises for riot control across the state.

The exercise was conducted on the directions of Director General of Police (DGP) Gaurav Yadav as part of the ongoing drive to make Punjab safe and secure.

Special DGP Law and Order Arpit Shukla said mock drill exercises were conducted at all the Police Lines of 28 police districts across the state under the supervision of CPs/SSPs. He said that CPs/SSPs were also asked to use Vajras and Water Canons under their supervision as part of the mock drill exercise.

He said that people were called in to act as protestors and rioters during the mock drills and police personnel exhibited their professional skills to control the mob.

 

#punjab police

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Punjab

Major administrative reshuffle in Punjab; 64 IAS, PCS officers transferred, 6 DCs changed

2
Punjab

Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann bats for free telecast rights for Gurbani; SGPC tells him off

3
Haryana

Plot 'bought' for Rs 600 to now be sold for Rs 7 crore in Gurugram

4
Punjab

Retired policeman, wife and son murdered in Ludhiana’s Nurpur Bet

5
Diaspora

Indian-origin Sikh councillor makes history after being appointed 1st turban-wearing Lord Mayor of UK's Coventry

6
Trending

Shubman Gill, his sister Shahneel abused on social media after Gujarat Titans send Virat Kohli's Royal Challengers Bangalore out of IPL

7
Punjab WAR ON DRUGS

Bikram Majithia case: Facing flak, AAP replaces SIT head

8
Chandigarh

Dhanas Mishap: Youth hid at farmhouse, stayed with collegemate to evade arrest

9
Nation

UN will remain a 'talk shop' without reforms, cautions PM Modi at Hiroshima G7 session

10
J & K

Global leaders arrive in Srinagar for G-20 meeting

Don't Miss

View All
Meet Instagram's new Twitter competitor
Science Technology

Meet Instagram's new Twitter competitor

Indian-origin Sikh councillor makes history after being appointed 1st turban-wearing Lord Mayor of UK's Coventry
Diaspora

Indian-origin Sikh councillor makes history after being appointed 1st turban-wearing Lord Mayor of UK's Coventry

Snow cover in river basins falls 10%, Himachal Pradesh stares at water crisis
Himachal

Snow cover in river basins falls 10%, Himachal Pradesh stares at water crisis

Plot ‘bought’ for ~600 to now be sold for ~7 cr
Haryana

Plot 'bought' for Rs 600 to now be sold for Rs 7 crore in Gurugram

‘Suicidal’ for forests in Haryana, FCA Bill draws flak from activists
Haryana

‘Suicidal’ for forests in Haryana, FCA Bill draws flak from activists

World’s first lip kiss occurred in Mesopotamia 4,500 years ago: Research
Trending

World’s first lip kiss occurred in Mesopotamia 4,500 years ago: Research

Global warming: Hottest year by 2028, mercury may cross 1.5°C threshold
World

Global warming: Hottest year by 2028, mercury may cross 1.5°C threshold

Spruced up: Srinagar wears a new look ahead of G20 meeting
Features

Spruced up: Srinagar wears a new look ahead of G20 meeting

Top News

Decision to withdraw Rs 2,000 notes ‘part of currency management operations’: RBI

Impact of Rs 2,000 notes withdrawal ‘very very marginal’ on economy: RBI Governor

Said it accounts for only 10.8 per cent of currency in circu...

Delhi High Court notice to BBC on defamation suit claiming its documentary cast slur on India’s reputation

Delhi High Court notice to BBC on defamation suit claiming its documentary cast slur on India’s reputation

Besides to the BBC (UK), Justice Sachin Datta also issues no...

Rs 2000 note: Is it India’s highest ever currency note?

Rs 2000 note: Is it India’s highest ever currency note?

India has had higher denomination notes—Rs 5,000 and Rs 10,0...

PM Modi arrives in Australia; to hold talks with counterpart Anthony Albanese

PM Modi arrives in Australia; to hold talks with counterpart Anthony Albanese

Modi is visiting Australia from May 22-24 as guest of Austra...

Salman Khan, Sidhu Moosewala’s manager among top 10 targets on Lawrence Bishnoi’s hit list, says NIA

Salman Khan, Sidhu Moosewala’s manager among top 10 targets on Lawrence Bishnoi’s hit list, says NIA

NIA learnt that Lawrence Bishnoi was running his extortion r...


Cities

View All

Police raid two restaurants in Amritsar, seize 15 hookahs; cases filed

Police raid two restaurants in Amritsar, seize 15 hookahs; cases filed

SGPC proposal on norms for Takht Jathedars not new

DJ killed, another injured in Tarn Taran road accident

Punjabi movie Medal star cast visits Amritsar for promotion

Amritsar residents want action against WFI chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh

ICC charges Bhatinda-based umpire Jatin Kashyap for breaching anti-corruption code

ICC charges Bathinda-based umpire Jatin Kashyap for breaching anti-corruption code

CBI denies charges levelled by witness in DRT officer graft case

CBI denies charges levelled by witness in DRT officer graft case

Bali, Thailand favourite summer vacation spots

Chandigarh MC goes slow on underground lots

Illegal dumping to come under CCTV surveillance in Chandigarh

Dhanas Mishap: Youth hid at farmhouse, stayed with collegemate to evade arrest

Money laundering: Supreme Court to hear former Delhi minister Satyendar Jain’s bail plea on May 26

Money laundering: Supreme Court to hear former Delhi minister Satyendar Jain’s bail plea on May 26

Heatwave: Mercury rises in North India, likely relief from tomorrow

Delhi court acquits man charged under Excise Act for possessing 36 beer bottles

Former Delhi minister Satyendar Jain examined for spine problem at Delhi’s Safdarjung Hospital

Nitish meets Kejriwal amid ordinance row

JIT fined for failure to deliver flats, ordered to compensate allottees

JIT fined for failure to deliver flats, ordered to compensate allottees

Post bypoll win, AAP goes all out to woo Adampur

3 killed, 34 hurt as tractor-trolley falls into gorge

Hoshiarpur civic body to set up ‘reduce, reuse, recycle’ centres

Jalandhar MP Sushil Kumar Rinku in Amritsar to pay obeisance at the Golden Temple

Missing Link-2 Project: Construction of rail overbridge approaches hangs in balance

Missing Link-2 Project: Construction of rail overbridge approaches hangs in balance

Traffic police hold cycle rally in Ludhiana to promote road safety, fitness

Transplant PR 126 variety between June 25 and July 10, PAU experts urge paddy farmers

Open House: What should be done to improve living standards of migrant families residing in Ludhiana?

Ex-cop, wife, son found murdered in Nurpur Bet

Financial bungling: Patiala Club faces closure

Financial bungling: Patiala Club faces closure

‘Political intervention’ mars Patiala MC efforts to shift Sunday bazaar

Patiala: Now, police to probe April 10 auto mishap

Aam Khas Bagh, Sirhind, in ruins again

Road Safety Week: Nayan, Vaishali win marathon