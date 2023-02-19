 Punjab police conduct ‘Op Seal’ at 10 inter-state borders to check incoming vehicles; nakas laid at all 131 entry/exit points : The Tribune India

Punjab police conduct ‘Op Seal’ at 10 inter-state borders to check incoming vehicles; nakas laid at all 131 entry/exit points

Police teams checked 6378 vehicles, of which 366 were challaned and 32 were impounded

Well-coordinated strong nakas involving 1600 police personnel were set-up under the supervision of Inspectors/DSPs. Tribune Photo



Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, February 19

Punjab Police on Sunday carried out a special operation, ‘Ops Seal’, aimed at checking of all vehicles entering the border state of Punjab. The operation was conducted on the directions of Director General of Police (DGP) Punjab Gaurav Yadav.

Well-coordinated strong nakas involving 1600 police personnel were set-up under the supervision of Inspectors/DSPs at all the 131 entry/exit points of 10 districts, which share boundaries with Himachal Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir, Rajasthan and Haryana. The 10 inter-state border districts include Pathankot, Sri Muktsar Sahib, Fazilka, Ropar, SAS Nagar, Patiala, Sangrur, Mansa, Hoshiarpur, and Bathinda.

The operation was conducted in a synchronised manner from 8 am to 2 pm and all the Senior Superintendent of Police (SSPs) were asked to mobilise a maximum number of officers and manpower for this operation to lay strong ‘nakas’ at sealing points under the supervision of gazetted officers/SHOs.

Giving details, Additional Director General of Police (ADGP) Law and Order Arpit Shukla said that the objective of this operation was to keep check on illegal drug trafficking and illicit liquor smuggling, besides, movement of gangsters and anti-social elements.

He said that during an operation, a thorough search of suspected vehicles/persons was ensured while ensuring minimum inconvenience was caused to the general public. “We had strictly instructed all police personnel to deal with every commuter in a friendly and polite manner while checking their vehicle during the course of this operation,” he added.

The ADGP said that as many as 6378 vehicles entering the state were checked, of which 366 were challaned and 32 were impounded. The police have also registered 33 first information reports (FIRs) and arrested three proclaimed offenders.

Apart from this, the police teams have recovered 70 kg poppy husk, 1 kg charas, 110 grams heroin and Rs 1 lakh drug money.

 

