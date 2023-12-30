Punjab Police form Special Investigation Team to probe Nicaragua 'human trafficking' case

Jupinderjit Singh
Chandigarh, December 30
Finally, taking up the Nicaragua/France human trafficking case, Punjab Police have formed a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to probe the matter at the earliest.
Bureau of Investigation director LK Yadav has issued the orders of probe by the four-member SIT.
The order said, “A Nicaragua human trafficking case has been reported in various newspapers where 303 passengers from India, mostly belonging to Punjab and Gujarat, have been detained by French authorities.
“In view of sensitivity and seriousness of the matter, a Special Investigation Team is hereby constituted to investigate offences of human trafficking involved in the matter, including forward and backward linkages associated with aforesaid human trafficking.
“The SIT shall comprise the following officers: Chairperson SP Randhir Kumar and members Jasroop Kaur Baath, Balkar Singh Sandhu and Dalbir Singh Sidhu.”
