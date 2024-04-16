Punjab Police crack Nangal VHP leader murder case, arrest 2 terror operatives

Chandigarh, April 16
With the arrest of two terror module operatives, the Punjab Police on Tuesday said they have solved the murder case of Vishav Hindu Parishad Nangal unit’s president, Vikas Prabhakar, three days after he was shot dead by unidentified assailants at his confectionary shop in Nangal town.
In a statement on X, Punjab DGP Gaurav Yadav said that the two accused identified as — Mandeep Kumar alias Mangi and Surinder Kumar alias Rikka — were arrested in a joint operation by Rupnagar Police and SSOC Mohali.
He said the accused were “operatives of a terror module backed by Pakistan-based terrorist masterminds.”
The district police on Sunday had announced a reward of Rs 1 lakh for providing information regarding the killers of the VHP leader.
The DGP said that two weapons of 32 bore Pistols, 16 live cartridges, one empty used cartridge and a TVS Jupiter scooty used in the crime was recovered from the accused.
“From the preliminary investigations, it has been revealed that this is a terror module, operated and funded by Foreign-based handlers operating from #Portugal and other places”, said Yadav in his post.
He said both “Mangi and Rikka are foot soldiers of the foreign-based entities who are the operatives of Pakistan-based terrorist masterminds. Foot soldiers have been recruited through lure of money”.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
ASI shot dead, another injured after man opens fire on Delhi's busy flyover; accused then kills self
The deceased ASI has been identified as Dinesh Sharma while ...
Ramdev, Balkrishna tender apologies ‘in person' with folded hands; Supreme Court says ‘you are not off the hook’
A Bench of Justice Hima Kohli and Justice Ahsanuddin Amanull...
BJP announces 3 candidates for Lok Sabha polls in Punjab; fields ex-IAS officer Parampal Kaur from Bathinda
The party replaces Union minister Som Parkash with his wife ...
AAP announces 4 more candidates for Lok Sabha polls in Punjab, fields Muktsar’s MLA Kaka Brar from Ferozepur
Former MLA Pawan Kumar Tinu from Jalandhar
Punjab Police crack Nangal VHP leader murder case, arrest 2 terror operatives
Punjab DGP Gaurav Yadav says 'it is a terror module, operate...