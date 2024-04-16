Punjab Police crack Nangal VHP leader murder case, arrest 2 terror operatives

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, April 16

With the arrest of two terror module operatives, the Punjab Police on Tuesday said they have solved the murder case of Vishav Hindu Parishad Nangal unit’s president, Vikas Prabhakar, three days after he was shot dead by unidentified assailants at his confectionary shop in Nangal town.

In a statement on X, Punjab DGP Gaurav Yadav said that the two accused identified as — Mandeep Kumar alias Mangi and Surinder Kumar alias Rikka — were arrested in a joint operation by Rupnagar Police and SSOC Mohali.

He said the accused were “operatives of a terror module backed by Pakistan-based terrorist masterminds.”

The district police on Sunday had announced a reward of Rs 1 lakh for providing information regarding the killers of the VHP leader.

The DGP said that two weapons of 32 bore Pistols, 16 live cartridges, one empty used cartridge and a TVS Jupiter scooty used in the crime was recovered from the accused.

“From the preliminary investigations, it has been revealed that this is a terror module, operated and funded by Foreign-based handlers operating from #Portugal and other places”, said Yadav in his post.

He said both “Mangi and Rikka are foot soldiers of the foreign-based entities who are the operatives of Pakistan-based terrorist masterminds. Foot soldiers have been recruited through lure of money”.

