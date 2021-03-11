Punjab police cut security of 8 former ministers; 127 personnel withdrawn

Jupinderjit Singh
Chandigarh, May 11
The Punjab government on Wednesday curtailed security of former ministers and withdrew 127 personnel and nine vehicles in all.
As many as 26 personnel have been withdrawn from former MLA Parminder Pinky and 28 from ex-CM Rajinder Kaur Bhattal.
The government also withdrew 19 police personnel from the security of former deputy CM OP Soni.
Besides, police have also decategorised security of former state Congress chief Sunil Jakhar.
Among others whose security has been cut include Harsimrat Kaur Badal, Navtej Cheema and Vijay Inder Singla.
