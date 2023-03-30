Punjab Police deploy drones to trace Amritpal Singh, alert Himachal Pradesh day after he releases video

Deepkamal Kaur
Jalandhar, March 30
On the run for over 10 days, 'Waris Punjab De' chief Amritpal Singh is said to have fled yet again in a Swift car after an alleged dramatic chase by police on the Phagwara-Hoshiarpur road.
Police said they were looking for a white Swift car with the number '8168'. Drones have been deployed to trace him.
Also, an alert has been sounded in the border areas of Himachal Pradesh.
Amritpal on Wednesday released a video, calling on the "Sikh sangat" to come together if they want to "save" Punjab.
In the video, he said he is not in police custody.
"I am absolutely fine and nothing can harm me. As far as the arrest is concerned, it is in the hands of the Guru," he said.
"I urge the Sikh sangat to join the Sarbat Khalsa campaign if they want to save Punjab. I am grateful to all the Sikh sangat, who carried out protests against the action taken against me." He alleged that many of his supporters had been sent to Assam jail. However, the date and location of the video couldn't be ascertained.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Navjot Singh Sidhu walks out of jail after 10 months; slams Centre, Punjab Government
Former PPCC chief says he would visit Sidhu Moosewala's hous...
Delhi Police file chargesheet in Kanjhawala hit-and-drag case
Metropolitan Magistrate Sanya Dalal has posted the matter fo...
Nakkiana toll plaza on Kiratpur Sahib-Nangal-Una road in Punjab closed
Bhagwant Mann says it is the eighth toll plaza shut down by ...
Sikh shopkeeper shot dead in Pakistan's Peshawar
Dyal Singh, 35, was killed on the spot
NATO keen to engage with India, says top official
‘NATO has shifted noticeably in its engagement with nations ...