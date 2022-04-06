Punjab Police detain PTC TV MD for questioning regarding FIR lodged by Miss Punjab contestant

Chandigarh, April 6
Punjab Police have detained PTC TV MD Rabindra Narayan for questioning regarding an FIR lodged by a Miss Punjab contestant recently.
She had alleged that she was locked up in a hotel room and the PTC staff misbehaved with her.
PTC organises the beauty contest annually.
Reacting to the development, a spokesperson for PTC Network said, "This is a politically motivated move. The SIT formed in the case has already recorded the statement of our MD Rabindra Narayan. He has been supportive in the probe and has submitted all DVRs to the police. Moreover, main accused Nancy Ghumman and Bhupinder Singh have nothing to do with PTC Network. They were never associated with us."
