Punjab police become top heavy as seven officers promoted to DGP rank

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, January 23

Gurpreet Kaur Deo and Shashi Prabha Dwivedi on Monday became first women officers to attain the Director General of Police (DGP) rank in Punjab.

They are among seven ADGPs promoted to DGP rank in an order issued by the state Department of Home Affairs.

Deo is the senior-most among the promotees. A 1993-batch Indian Police Service (IPS) cadre officer, Deo is also the first woman IPS officer in Punjab Police. “I am delighted at the elevation,” she said in a brief response to the promotion.

Director Vigilance Varinder Kumar has also been promoted to the DGP rank. Others include Ishwar Singh, Jitendra Kumar Jain, Satish Kumar Asthana and Rajendra Namdeo Dhoke.

With the promotions, Punjab has become top heavy with 13 officers in the DGP rank working in the state and four others from Punjab cadre and in the same rank posted on central deputation.

DGP Gaurav Yadav remains the officiating Head of the State Force (HoPF) as the Bhagwant Mann-led AAP government is yet to finalise a panel of officers to be sent to the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) for selection a regular DGP with two-year tenure.