Punjab police inspector nabbed by VB while accepting Rs 40,000 bribe

ANI

Chandigarh, October 11

Punjab Vigilance Bureau (VB) on Wednesday nabbed police inspector Kewal Krishan, posted at Talwara police station in Hoshiarpur district, while accepting a bribe of Rs 40,000.

Disclosing this here today, a spokesperson of the state VB informed that said police official has been arrested on a complaint lodged by Jagpal Singh, a resident of Ram Nangal village, Mukerian.

He further added, "The said complainant has approached the VB and alleged that Kewal Krishan was demanding Rs 40,000 to help him in a cross police case registered at the police station regarding a quarrel with his brother." The spokesperson further informed that unwilling to succumb to this corrupt practices, the complainant decided to approach the VB office.

Subsequently, following a preliminary inquiry in this regard, the VB team laid a trap, resulting in the arrest of Kewal Krishan while demanding and accepting a bribe of Rs 40,000 from the complainant in the presence of two official witnesses.

In this regard, a case under the Prevention of Corruption Act, has been registered at police station VB range Jalandhar against the said police personnel.

The apprehended accused would be presented before the court and further investigation into the case was under progress.

