Punjab Vigilance Bureau issues lookout notice against Manpreet Badal in corruption case

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, September 26

The Punjab Vigilance Bureau on Tuesday issued a lookout circular against ex-finance minister Manpreet Badal in a corruption case.

Bathinda Vigilance Bureau SSP Harpal Singh has confirmed that the lookout notice had been issued against Badal and teams were conducting raids to arrest him.

The Punjab Vigilance Bureau had registered a case against BJP leader Manpreet Badal and five others on charges of irregularities in the purchase of a property in Bathinda on Monday.

Besides Manpreet, former Bathinda municipal corporation commissioner Bikramjit Shergill, Rajiv Kumar, Amandeep Singh, Vikas Arora and Pankaj were booked on Sunday night.

Rajiv Kumar and Amandeep Singh were arrested in the case.

Acting on the complaint of former MLA Sarup Chand Singla in 2021, the bureau started an investigation and booked them.

Meanwhile, Manpreet has taken back the application that he filed in the court of Additional District and Sessions Judge Ram Kumar Singla in Bathinda for his pre-arrest bail.

Manpreet's lawyer Sukhdeep Singh Bhinder said: "We have taken back the application as when it was filed a probe was going on, but now an FIR has been registered. We will file a new application with new facts."

The court has listed the matter for hearing on September 26.

