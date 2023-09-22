Punjab Police launch statewide crackdown on gangsters

Chandigarh, September 21
The Punjab Police today launched a statewide crackdown against various gangsters and raided 1,159 suspected hideouts of their accomplices across the state.
The simultaneous raids were carried out from 7am to 2pm on the directions of DGP Gaurav Yadav, wherein all residential and other premises of associates, relatives and friends linked with various gangsters were thoroughly searched in all 28 police districts of the state.
Special DGP, Law and Order, Arpit Shukla said all CPs/SSPs were directed to conduct these raids and check the whereabouts of these accomplices to make this operation successful, which was aimed at disrupting the nexus between terrorists, gangsters and drug smugglers based in India and abroad. Police teams were also asked to detain suspicious persons during the operation, he added.
He said around 625 police teams, involving over 2,500 police personnel, carried out this operation at 1,159 places. The Special DGP said the police also arrested one person and seized 120 gm heroin, a .32-bore pistol and five cartridges.
Several persons had been rounded up for questioning, he added.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
India suspends visas for Canadians, asks Ottawa to cut mission staff as rift grows
Justin Trudeau rules out release of evidence after MEA says ...
NIA releases pics of 10 pro-Khalistanis behind attack on India’s US mission
Probe agency seeks info from public on suspects
Aadhaar not must for electoral rolls: EC
Tells SC will make changes in forms to enrol new voters