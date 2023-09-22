Punjab Police launch statewide crackdown on gangsters

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, September 21

The Punjab Police today launched a statewide crackdown against various gangsters and raided 1,159 suspected hideouts of their accomplices across the state.

The simultaneous raids were carried out from 7am to 2pm on the directions of DGP Gaurav Yadav, wherein all residential and other premises of associates, relatives and friends linked with various gangsters were thoroughly searched in all 28 police districts of the state.

Special DGP, Law and Order, Arpit Shukla said all CPs/SSPs were directed to conduct these raids and check the whereabouts of these accomplices to make this operation successful, which was aimed at disrupting the nexus between terrorists, gangsters and drug smugglers based in India and abroad. Police teams were also asked to detain suspicious persons during the operation, he added.

He said around 625 police teams, involving over 2,500 police personnel, carried out this operation at 1,159 places. The Special DGP said the police also arrested one person and seized 120 gm heroin, a .32-bore pistol and five cartridges.

Several persons had been rounded up for questioning, he added.

