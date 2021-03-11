Punjab Police launches web portal for reporting cyber crime

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, April 25

Director General of Police (DGP) Punjab VK Bhawra on Monday launched a one interface multifunctional web-portal “cybercrime.punjabpolice.gov.in" for the convenience of citizens to immediately report all kinds of cyber frauds and crimes.

After launching the web-portal in the presence of DIG State Cyber Crime Nilambari Jagdale and DSP Cyber Crime Samarpal Singh, the DGP congratulated the entire team of the Cyber Crime Division for developing this user-friendly portal, which could be easily accessed by anyone to report cyber frauds.

To make the access to this web-portal easy, especially for the new users, it has an informational video in Punjabi, which informs the user about salient features of this portal and guides them on how to lodge a complaint regarding any kind of cybercrime.

The video pops-up whenever the user opens the web-portal.

DGP VK Bhawra said that besides lodging all kinds of Cyber Crimes and Cyber Financial Frauds, the user can also track the status of their complaint using this portal. The portal also gives an option to report a complaint anonymously, he said.

He said that this web-portal also gives an option to directly call ‘1930’ to report any financial fraud committed via cyber means. He said that using this portal one can also download First Information Reports (FIRs) registered in state Cyber Crime Police Stations.

Divulging more details, DIG Nilambari said that users can also access Cyber Dost— a twitter handle of Government of India (GOI), which provides information, updates and alerts regarding the Cyber Crimes. She added that the portal also has a feature called Cyber Safe using which users can verify UPI, Account No. before making any kind of transactions to prevent financial frauds.

She said that the portal is also linked with the Cybercrime Prevention against Women and Children (CCPWC) scheme of GOI, which deals with cyber offences against women and children.

“Using this feature on the portal, anyone can report offences against women and children,” she added. Meanwhile, the press-note and alerts sections in the web-portal will help in updating the users about the latest information, new initiatives and updates by the Cybercrime division.