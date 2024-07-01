Punjab Police lodge their first FIR under new criminal laws in Sangrur

PTI

Chandigarh, July 1

The Punjab Police registered its first FIR under provisions of the new criminal laws, which came into force in the country on Monday, in Sangrur, a senior police official said.

"The first FIR lodged under the new laws is in the Sadar Dhuri police station, which pertains to theft and has been registered under Section 303 of BNSS, 2023. Further investigation in this FIR will be done under the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS)," Inspector General of Punjab Police (headquarters) Sukhchain Singh Gill said.

Three new criminal laws came into effect on Monday, bringing far-reaching changes in India's criminal justice system.

The Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS) and the Bharatiya Sakshya Adhiniyam (BSA) replaced the British-era Indian Penal Code, Code of Criminal Procedure and the Indian Evidence Act, respectively.

In a video statement, Gill said, "The three new criminal laws have come into force in the country. Under these laws, there are some special provisions like e-FIR.

"In many aspects of investigations and search and seizures, the provision of video/audio recording is compulsory. Summons can be served through electronic means. There is a provision of updating the complainant regarding investigations. Besides, there are many other provisions under the new laws."

The Punjab Police have trained more than 20,000 of its personnel about these new criminal laws, Gill said, adding that the training of the remaining personnel is going on.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Punjab Police #Sangrur