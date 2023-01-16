Punjab Police nab Canada-based gangster Goldy Brar’s aide in Himachal

Chandigarh, January 15

The Punjab Police on Sunday arrested an active operative of Canada-based terrorist Goldy Brar from Sundernagar in Himachal Pradesh.

Director General of Police (DGP) Gaurav Yadav identified the accused as Inderpreet Singh, alias Parry (32), a resident of Chandigarh. Parry, who came in contact with Goldy Brar and Lawrence Bishnoi at DAV College, Chandigarh, in 2011, had a notorious past with over a dozen cases pertaining to murder and attempt to murder registered against him in Punjab and Haryana, he said.

The accused is also involved in the targeted killing of Dera Sacha Sauda follower Pardeep Singh, who was shot by six persons outside his shop in Kotkapura on November 10, 2022. He was also involved in Bishnoi’s escape from police custody.

The DGP said based on leads, police teams from the State Special Operation Cell (SSOC), Mohali, traced Parry’s location to Himachal Pradesh and arrested him from a hotel at Sundernagar with the help of the local police.On Parry’s role in the targeted killing of Pardeep Singh, the DGP said on November 7, 2022, Parry, on the directions of Brar, gave Rs 20,000 to Harshveer Singh Bajwa and directed him to deposit the amount in the account of Manpreet Singh, alias Manni, an accused in the Pardeep Singh murder case. Harshveer and Manni have already been arrested by the Punjab Police.

Parry was earlier arrested by the Chandigarh Police in March 2022 in an Arms Act case after recovering a Glock pistol and a .30 bore pistol from his possession. He remained in Burail Jail for around two months in this case after which he was released on bail.

Parry has now been arrested under Sections 153, 153-A, 212, 216 and 120-B of the IPC and Section 25 of the Arms Act at the SSOC police station in Mohali. — TNS

Involved in dera follower’s killing