Punjab Police nab Mukhtar Ansari’s aide Jugnu Walia from Mohali

Chandigarh, May 6
Punjab Police’s Anti-Gangster Task Force on Saturday nabbed wanted criminal Harwinder alias Jugnu Walia from Mohali.
Official Twitter handle of Punjab DGP shared a post in this regard along with a picture Jugnu in custody.
In a major breakthrough, #AGTF arrested— DGP Punjab Police (@DGPPunjabPolice) May 6, 2023
Harwinder [email protected] Jugnu Walia, a close aide of Mukhtar Ansari. He was linked in a number of criminal cases incl. murder, attempt to murder, extortion etc.
He is a wanted criminal & UP Police had kept a reward of Rs. 1 lakh on his arrest (1/2) pic.twitter.com/UGC9XKRNV2
Jugnu is a close aide of gangster-politician Mukhtar Ansariand was having a bounty of Rs 1 lakh on him by UP Police.
He was linked in a number of criminal cases, including murder, attempt to murder, extortion, etc.
Police recovered 1 pistol, 6 live cartridges, foreign currency and a car from his possession.
An FIR has been registered and further investigation in on.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Wanted Khalistan Commando Force chief Paramjit Singh Panjwar shot dead in Pakistan’s Lahore
Panjwar was gunned down by two unidentified gunmen in Johar ...
Paramjit Panjwar: Khalistan Commando Force chief lately took to cross-border smuggling of drugs, weapons through drones
Before joining KCF in 1986, Panjwar used to work in bank in ...
King Charles III crowned at London's Westminster Abbey; tens of thousands line streets to witness moment of history
Coronation ceremony dates back 1,000 years
Defence minister Rajnath Singh visits J-K's Rajouri, reviews security situation
The visit of the defence minister to Rajouri comes a day aft...
Terrorist killed in operation in J-K's Rajouri: Army
Arms and ammunition seized