Punjab Police nab Mukhtar Ansari’s aide Jugnu Walia from Mohali

Chandigarh, May 6

Punjab Police’s Anti-Gangster Task Force on Saturday nabbed wanted criminal Harwinder alias Jugnu Walia from Mohali.

Official Twitter handle of Punjab DGP shared a post in this regard along with a picture Jugnu in custody.

In a major breakthrough, #AGTF arrested

Harwinder [email protected] Jugnu Walia, a close aide of Mukhtar Ansari. He was linked in a number of criminal cases incl. murder, attempt to murder, extortion etc.



He is a wanted criminal & UP Police had kept a reward of Rs. 1 lakh on his arrest (1/2) pic.twitter.com/UGC9XKRNV2 — DGP Punjab Police (@DGPPunjabPolice) May 6, 2023

Jugnu is a close aide of gangster-politician Mukhtar Ansariand was having a bounty of Rs 1 lakh on him by UP Police.

He was linked in a number of criminal cases, including murder, attempt to murder, extortion, etc.

Police recovered 1 pistol, 6 live cartridges, foreign currency and a car from his possession.

An FIR has been registered and further investigation in on.

