Punjab Police on alert after 'Jaish threat'

Kapurthala, April 27
The Punjab Police have issued an alert after the Station Master, Sultanpur Lodhi Railway Station, on Wednesday received a letter through which a terrorist group threatened to blow up religious shrines and railway stations in the state.
The sender claiming to be Jaish-e-Mohammad area commander Salem Ansari, threatened to eliminate the CM and Governor. It mentioned that the railway stations at Jalandhar, Sultanpur Lodhi, Lohian, Phagwara, Amritsar and Tarn Taran would be blown up on May 21. It said on May 23, the religious places, including Devi Talab Mandir in Jalandhar.
