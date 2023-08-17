Punjab Police produce Lawrence Bishnoi in Chandigarh court in Sonu Shah murder case

Chandigarh, August 17
Punjab Police on Thursday produced gangster Lawrence Bishnoi in the district court at Sector 43 in a murder case.
Bishnoi was brought from Bathinda jail to Chandigarh in the Sonu Shah murder case.
The security around the court had been tightened.
