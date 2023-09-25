Punjab Police raids places linked to Lakhbir Landa’s associates in Ferozepur

Ferozepur, September 25
The Punjab Police conducted raids at 48 places linked to close associates of Canada-based terrorist Lakhbir Singh Landa alias Landa Harike, an official said on Monday.
The action comes after a trader was attacked by two assailants on September 21.
The trader had said that he received a call from someone who claimed to be Landa Harike and demanded Rs 15 lakh.
Superintendent of Police Randhir Kumar said separate police teams conducted raids in Makhu, Zira, Guruharsahai and other places. A few people were also arrested.
Landa's name had figured in connection with the RPG attack at Sarhali police station in Tarn Taran.
