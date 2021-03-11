Jupinderjit Singh
Chandigarh, June 7
In big embarrassment to the government of Punjab, Police on Tuesday restored security of all 424 VIPs.
All personnel withdrawn from the security will join back by today evening with the designated protectees.
Police sources said the security personnel were earlier ordered to report back to the security duty after the Ghalughara week functions culminate on June 6.
The Punjab and Haryana High Court had also directed Punjab government to restore security of all. The withdrawal/pruning of security had become a big issue due to the sensational killing of singer Sidhu Moosewala just a day after his security cover was pruned to two guards from four earlier.
Akal Takht officiating Jathedar Giani Harpreet Singh, whose security cover was also pruned, had also criticised the government.
Punjab singer Sidhu Moosewala, 28, was shot dead on May 29 while he was travelling in a car and around a dozen assailants fired over 30 shots at him a few hours after his security was pruned by the government. He was taken to hospital where doctors declared him brought dead.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Punjab Police restore security of all 424 VIPs 9 days after Sidhu Moosewala's killing
All personnel withdrawn from the security will join back by ...
Former Punjab minister Sadhu Singh Dharamsot arrested in graft case
Former forest minister Sangat Singh Gilzian has also been na...
Sadhu Singh Dharamsot remained in controversy over serious graft allegations during Amarinder govt
Though dropped from Charanjit Channi-led government over all...
Rs 1 crore commission from 1 contractor, 100 firms engaged in forest works, it was easy money that lured Dharamsot into it
Illegal felling, scam in transfers, postings, issues that ga...
In a first, ITBP introduces heli-borne operations for women personnel
Will enable their deployment during disaster management task...