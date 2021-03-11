Punjab police seek Red Corner Notice for Sidhu Moosewala killing conspirator Goldy Brar

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, June 8

With Gangster Goldy Brar claimed the responsibility of Sidhu Moosewala murder on behalf of the Lawrence Bishnoi Gang, the Punjab Police have not been leaving any stone unturned to extradite the gangster.

Satinderjit Singh alias Goldy Brar, a native of Muktsar and had gone to Canada on student visa in 2017, is an active member of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang.

Official spokesperson of Punjab Police said the police on May 19, 2022, ten days before the murder of Sidhu Moosewala, had already sent the proposal to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to issue Red-Corner notice against Goldy Brar, which will pave the way for his extradition to India.

The spokesperson said the proposal was sent on the basis of two cases including FIR No. 409, dated November 12, 2020, under Sections 307/427/148/ 149/120-B of IPC, Sections 25/27/54/59 of the Arms Act, at police station City Faridkot, and FIR No.44, dated February 18, 2021, under Sections 302/120-B/34 of the IPC, 25/54/ 59 of the Arms Act, at the same police station.

Punjab Police have also sought issuance of Red Corner Notices (RCNs) against gangster-turned-terrorist Harwinder Singh Sandhu alias Rinda of village Rattoke, Tarn Taran, which has been sent to the Crime Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on May 5, 2022.

Rinda, who is responsible for inducting and operationalising many terrorist modules in Punjab in recent past, is now based in Pakistan.

He, backed by Pakistan’s ISI, has also been responsible in smuggling in huge quantity of arms and ammunition in India. Huge quantity of Arms/Ammunition and IEDs recovered from four terrorists arrested in Karnal in a joint operation with Punjab police, also belonged to Rinda.

Most recently, he was responsible for RPG attack on Intelligence Headquarters through his operatives, grenade attack on CIA Office, SBS Nagar in November, 2021, IED attack on police post Kahlwan in Anandpur Sahib, Rupnagar.

The Police spokesperson said that red corner against Rinda has been sought in three cases of District Patiala, including FIR No. 03 dated January 6, 2014, under Sections 307, 332, 353, 186, 148, 149 of the IPC, PS Tripuri, FIR no. 74 dated May 26, 2016 under Sections 307, 341, 473, 34 IPC and Sections 25, 54, 59 of the Arms Act, PS Sadar Patiala and FIR No. 173 dated August 19, 2016 under Sections 399, 402, 413, 473, 120-B IPC and Sections 25, 54, 59 of the Arms Act and Sections 22, 61, 85 of the NDPS Act, PS City Rajpura.

The proposal is under process at the level of the CBI, Central National Bureau for liaison with Interpol, said the spokesperson, while adding that on execution of RCN, extradition proposal shall be moved through MHA and MEA.