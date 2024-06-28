Punjab police seize 66 kg opium, arrest 2 for smuggling it from Jharkhand

Fazilka, June 28
Fazilka police in Punjab have seized 66 kg of opium and arrested two persons for smuggling it from Jharkhand.
DGP Gaurav Yadav in a post on X said, “Fazilka police busts one of the biggest Interstate Opium smuggling syndicate operating from #Jharkhand with the arrest of #BigFish and effective seizure of 66 Kg Opium and meticulously followed up financial trail which led to freezing of Rs 1.86 crore in 42 bank accounts after arresting 2 smugglers.”
“Further investigations ongoing for forward & backward linkages,” the DGP added in his post.
