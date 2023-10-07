Punjab Police to introduce AI to prevent road fatalities

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, October 6

The traffic wing of Punjab Police has signed memorandums of understanding (MoUs) with four organisations for a safer and more efficient transportation network in the state.

The MoUs were signed with leading companies, including Map My India, Punjab-based SAFE Society, Gurugram-based Intozi Tech Pvt Ltd and Jaipur-based Muskaan Foundation under the leadership of Additional Director General of Police (ADGP) Traffic AS Rai, during a ceremony at the Punjab Road Safety and Traffic Research Centre in SAS Nagar today.

CEO-cum-Executive Director, Map My India, Rohan Verma, SAFE Society chairperson Rupinder Singh, Muskaan Foundation trustee Shantanu Basin and founder & CEO, Intozi, Naresh Kumar, were present on the occasion.

The development comes ahead of the launch of the ambitious Sadak Surakhya Force (SSF), a special police team dedicated towards road safety and chasing criminals.

ADGP AS Rai said collaborative efforts of these organisations would pave the way for safer roads, efficient traffic management, and a brighter future for the state.

He added that these companies would use advanced scientific approaches to cultivate a culture of scientific inquiry and knowledge creation to enhance road safety and traffic management strategies. The intervention of Artificial Intelligence (AI) would empower road safety and optimise traffic control within the state to revolutionise the way traffic is managed and accidents prevented, the ADGP added.

“This initiative will bolster the state’s expertise in traffic management, control, transportation, road safety engineering, Intelligent Transport Solutions, m-policing, e-policing and training within the state police force,” ADGP Rai said.

