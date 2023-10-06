 Punjab police to introduce Artificial Intelligence to reduce road fatalities in state : The Tribune India

Punjab police traffic wing inks MoU with leading organisations to revolutionise road safety and traffic management

ADGP Traffic AS Rai during the signing of MoUs at the Punjab Road Safety and Traffic Research Centre in SAS Nagar on Saturday.



Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, October 6

With an aim at enhancing road safety and optimizing traffic management in the state, the Punjab Police Traffic Wing has entered into groundbreaking Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs) with four distinguished organisations paving the way to ensure safer and more efficient transportation network across the state.

The MoU was signed with leading companies including Map My India, Punjab-based SAFE Society, Gurugram-based Intozi Tech Pvt. Ltd. and Jaipur-based Muskaan Foundation under the leadership of Additional Director General of Police (ADGP) Traffic AS Rai during an unprecedented ceremony at the Punjab Road Safety and Traffic Research Centre in SAS Nagar. CEO-cum-Executive Director, Map My India Rohan Verma, Chairperson of SAFE Society Rupinder Singh, Trustee of Muskaan Foundation Shantanu Basin and Founder & CEO of Intozi Naresh Kumar were present on the occasion.

The development came ahead of the launch of the much ambitious Sadak Surakhya Force (SSF)— a special police team dedicated towards road safety and effectively chasing criminals.

ADGP AS Rai said that the collaborative efforts of these organisations will pave the way for safer roads, efficient traffic management, and a brighter future for Punjab. “We are committed to making our roads safer for all citizens,” he said.

He said these companies will use advanced scientific approaches to cultivate a culture of scientific inquiry and knowledge creation to enhance road safety and traffic management strategies, while, the intervention of Artificial Intelligence will empower road safety and optimise traffic control within the state to revolutionise the way traffic is managed and accidents are prevented.

“This initiative will not only create a safer environment for all citizens by reducing road fatalities and serious injuries, but will also bolster the state's expertise in traffic management, control, transportation, road safety engineering, Intelligent Transport Solutions, m-policing, e-policing, and training within the state police force,” said the ADGP, while adding that this will lead to a deeper understanding of traffic patterns and road safety challenges, resulting in more effective solutions.

He said that the combined expertise and data exchange would facilitate applied research, which could be used to disseminate research findings for the broader benefit of society. This collaboration will foster innovation and knowledge-sharing in the field of road safety, he added.

Director of Punjab Road Safety and Traffic Research Centre Dr Navdeep Asija said that this is yet another initiative by the Punjab Police to bring scientific temperament into road safety and these collaborations will further enhance our data-driven decision-making capabilities within the Traffic Wing of Punjab Police.

Meanwhile, the signatories also pledged their full support to the "Decade of Action on Road Safety" as designated by the United Nations from 2021 to 2030.

How Punjab roads will be made safer?

Map My India: Will provide real-time traffic advisories and navigation services, integrating crucial information such as accidents, road closures, and VIP movements

Intozi Tech: Will be instrumental in harnessing Artificial Intelligence to optimize traffic management, contributing to a safer and more efficient road network

SAFE Society: Will play a pivotal role in road safety education and awareness programs, capacity building for police personnel, technical road safety audits, black spot identification, and improvement works

Muskaan Foundation: Will collaborate in conducting road safety audits, identifying black spots, and initiating improvement works to enhance road safety

#Artificial Intelligence AI #Punjab Police

