Punjab Police under judicial scanner in another 'inter-state abduction'

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, May 11

Punjab Police functioning has come under judicial scanner in yet another case of alleged inter-state abduction. The case has hit the limelight after the surfacing of a similar matter involving BJP leader Tajinder Singh Bagga.

In his petition against the State of Punjab and other respondents, Harnoor Singh through counsel Naresh Jain was seeking the setting aside of the final report dated March 30 presented in FIR No. 32 dated March 9 under the provisions of the NDPS Act, registered at Sadar police station in Hoshiarpur district. Directions were also sought to hand over the probe to an independent agency for conducting re-investigation.

The counsel submitted that the petitioner was falsely implicated. He was picked up on March 7 from a hotel in Kota, Rajasthan, and brought to Hoshiarpur. His transit was recorded in CCTV footage, clearly showing the date and time. The FIR was lodged against the petitioner on March 9 on the allegations that 10 kg opium was recovered from his car; which was parked outside the hotel as seen from the CCTV footage. The counsel further contended that the petitioner’s father moved a representation, along with all proof to the State DGP and other higher authorities. But the impugned challan was filed in the meantime. Justice Harnaresh Singh Gill issued a notice of motion for July 14.