Punjab Police using special software during election to monitor staff

Jupinderjit Singh

Chandigarh, June 1

MF Farooqui, the Additional Director General of Police, State Armed Police, Jalandhar, and State Police Nodal Officer (SPNO), has shown a live demonstration of the new software designed for continuous monitoring of police patrol vehicles.

Farooqui said the advanced software has been integrated with tablets distributed to each police station across the state. These tablets, carried by patrolling officers, allow for real-time tracking of their locations. The technological advancement is part of a broader strategy to enhance responsiveness and coordination of police forces during election.

“The implementation of the software is a proactive measure to tackle any eventuality that might arise during election,” Farooqui said. "By monitoring the live locations of our patrolling units, we aim to strengthen our readiness and ability to respond swiftly to any incidents."

Farooqui, appointed as the SPNO, has been tasked with establishing inter-state coordination among various agencies to guarantee that the elections are conducted in a free and fair manner. The monitoring software is a key component of this effort, enhancing communication and operational efficiency among law-enforcement agencies.

The initiative highlights the commitment of the state police to leverage technology in bolstering election security and maintaining public trust in the electoral process.

The real-time tracking capability is expected to deter any potential disruptions and ensure a safe environment for voters and election staff alike.

