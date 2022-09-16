Punjab Police's AGTF arrest 2 gangsters from Jaggu Bhagwapuria gang accused of Kandowalia murder

PK Jaiswar
Chandigarh, September 16
Anti-Gangster Task Force (AGTF) of the Punjab police on Friday
nabbed two gangster and close associates of notorious gangster Jaggu Bhagwanpuria.
They were identified as Mandeep Singh alias Toofan and Manpreet Singh, aka Mani Rayya. They were arrested from Khakh in Jandiala and Kukkranwala village in Rajasansi here.
They were arrested in connection with killing of another notorious gangster Ranbir Singh alias Rana Kandowalia in a private hospital premises in August 2021.
They had a number criminal cases of murders, attempting murder, drug trafficking and arms act against them.
Rayya who was injured during murderous assault on rival gangster Rana Kandowalia, had been evading arrest since then. Now, his name was also figured in Shubhdeep Singh aka Sidhu Moosewala murder case.
Both were arrested in an early morning operation. The police officials though confirmed their arrest but they were yet to share the details. The police also seized arms and ammunition from their possession.
