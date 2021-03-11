Punjab police's AGTF arrests most-wanted terrorist Charanjit Patialavi from Dera Bassi

Chandigarh, April 24

Anti-Gangster Task Force (AGTF) of the Punjab police on Sunday arrested Charanjit Singh alias Patialavi, a most wanted terrorist and an active member of terrorist module Babbar Khalsa International (BKI). Patialavi has been evading arrest for last 12 years by using different identities and hideouts.

Divulging details, DIG AGTF Gurpreet Singh Bhullar said that accused Charanjit Patialavi, a resident of village Butta Singh Wala in Patiala was declared proclaimed offender in a case FIR No. 154 dated 23-07-2010 registered under sections 4/5 of the Explosive Act and sections 17/18/20 of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act at police station Machhiwara. However, Patialavi's other associate deceased terrorist Gurmail Singh Boba of Butta Singh Wala, was arrested in this case along with recovery of detonators and RDX, he added.

He said that following reliable information, the AGTF teams led by AIG AGTF Gurmeet Singh Chauhan and DSP AGTF Bikramjit Singh Brar have arrested Patialavi from near Gurudwara Sahib at village Lali in Dera Bassi.

#agtf #charanjit singh