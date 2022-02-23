PUNJAB POLL 2022: No breather for security personnel

Tribune News Service

Aman Sood

Patiala, February 22

While candidates have devised plans to unwind with their family members as voting concluded on February 20 for the 2022 Assembly poll, security personnel deputed on election duty are yet to get a breather—forget a break.

The Punjab Police and paramilitary personnel have been deputed outside the strong rooms to guard the electronic voting machines (EVMs) till March 10, when the results will be announced.

Around 73,000 police personnel had been deputed on the election duty for the past over a month.

For most of the cops, it’s back to routine after hectic duty. A senior police officer said, “We will get around a month to clear the backlog of important files. There are a number of pending cases related to thefts and routine crime, which needs attention. We will clear the backlog till March 10.”

With the Election Commission relying heavily on them to keep things under control, their job was all the more demanding.

A senior IPS officer said,“With the election duty over and no more VIPs visits on the cards, we can concentrate on routine policing. The VIP movement will pick up once the new government gets formed next month.”

“Due to round-the-clock police vigil, there was a drop in the crime rate,” he added, claiming that they would now focus on core policing.

After ensuring free and fair poll in Punjab, paramilitary forces have been directed to head to poll-bound Uttar Pradesh, where the last phase would be held on March 7.

A CRPF officer deputed in Patiala said, “Our stay is almost for a month in Uttar Pradesh, where we will be stationed till the results are declared on March 10 and further till the new government is formed.”

“The hospitality in Punjab was good. Also, there was no violence here. We will not forget the food we used to get on duty,” he added.