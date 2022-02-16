Punjab poll 2022: Revival of pension, free power, jobs: SAD-BSP manifesto high on promises

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, February 15

Promising revival of pension for government staff recruited after 2004, one lakh jobs and freebies like 400 units to poor families, cheaper diesel and insurance for farmers, the SAD-BSP alliance today released its poll manifesto.

It also promised to end the sand and liquor mafia by bringing the trade directly under the government and setting up a liquor as well as sand mining corporation.

The manifesto was released by SAD president Sukhbir Singh Badal and BSP state affairs in-charge Randhir Singh Beniwal at an event here. They termed the manifesto as a slew of “brave and path-breaking initiatives”.

Hike in the old-age pension to Rs 3,100 per month and Shagun scheme to Rs 75,000 were among popular incentives. Focusing on the farm sector, the SAD-BSP promised a crop insurance scheme with compensation of Rs 50,000 per acre, diesel cheaper by Rs 10 per litre, MSP for fruits, vegetables and milk and Rs 10 lakh health insurance for farmers and farm labourers. Sukhbir announced a complete shift to clean solar energy to ensure zero-bill electricity to every household, student cards of Rs 10 lakh each for higher education, Rs 10 lakh annual health insurance for all, Rs 2,000 per month to all women heads of Blue Card families, 5 lakh pucca houses and five marla plots to homeless poor.

The leaders said they would fight for justice for the state on territorial, political and religious matters. “The SAD symbolises strong Panthic values with a secular and humanitarian vision,” Sukhbir said.

Sops for one and all

1 lakh govt jobs, Rs10 lakh interest-free loan for higher studies

75% job quota for Punjabis

50% quota for women in jobs

1 GB/day free data for students

Rs2,000 to Blue Card families

Rs75,000 under Shagun scheme

5 lakh houses for SCs/BCs

Rs3,100 old-age pension

Rs50,000/acre crop insurance

#sukhbir badal