PUNJAB POLL 2022: Rift-ridden Cong can’t provide stable govt, says PM Modi

Tribune News Service

Aparna Banerji

Jalandhar, February 14

Prime Minister Narendra Modi here today addressed his maiden rally in Punjab ahead of the February 20 elections and said only the BJP-led alliance could ensure security in the state and put an end to drug menace and mafia.

The Prime Minister claimed the BJP-led coalition had emerged as the correct choice for the border state. “Punjab’s security and peace are necessary for India’s unity and integrity. Hence, the state needs a strong government,” PM Modi said.

Mocking the infighting in the Punjab Congress, the Prime Minister asked whether those who were fighting among themselves could provide a stable government. The Congress policies had destroyed industries and affected employment in Punjab, he said. The BJP wouldn’t allow mafia to control trade and business, he said, adding that traders and residents would operate without any fear in the state.

“I want to save the young generation,” PM Modi said as he talked about the drug problem in Punjab. “Only the BJP can rescue the youth from the scourge of drugs and give them a brighter future.” Taking a dig at Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi, who had yesterday claimed that Capt Amarinder Singh was replaced as his government was being run by the BJP, the PM said Captain worked with the Centre in true spirit of federalism. “He was removed because he refused to take (Gandhi) family’s diktats.” The PM said the entire country was moving ahead with the pledge of a “new India” and that could be realised when there would be “Nawa Punjab”.

“It will be a “Nawa Punjab which will be free from debt and full of opportunities, where every Dalit will get respect and honour, and there will be no scope for corruption,” he said.

History was witness that the Congress never worked for Punjab, he said and also attacked AAP, saying that some people talked about making Punjab drug-free but were experts in opening liquor vends.

Recalling his 2014 LS poll campaign as the BJP’s PM candidate, he said his plane was not allowed to fly as “the Congress yuvraaj, who was just an MP then, had a programme near Amritsar”.

“I got delayed by more than an hour in reaching Pathankot. When I reached Pathankot, my helicopter was not allowed to fly. Why? Because their yuvraaj was visiting some other place in Punjab,” the Prime Minister said in an apparent reference to Rahul Gandhi.

“Such misuse of power used to happen for one family,” he said as he targeted the Gandhis.