Punjab polls: 1,304 candidates in fray for 117 Assembly seats

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, February 5

A total of 1,304 candidates are in the fray for 117 assembly constituencies of state of Punjab after 341 candidates withdrew their nomination papers on February 4, the last day of withdrawal.

Chief Electoral Officer, Punjab, S. Karuna Raju said here on Saturday that 2,266 candidates had filed their nominations papers for 117 Assembly constituencies of the State. He further said during the scrutiny 1,645 nomination papers were found valid.

The CEO said highest number of candidates 19 each are in fray from Sahnewal and Patiala. Five candidates are in fray from Dinanagar.

Raju said now 1304 candidates are left in fray. The voting would be held on Sunday, February 20, from 8 am to 6 pm.

#PunjabElections2022