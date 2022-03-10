Punjab polls: AAP MLA Aman Arora records highest margin, AAP's Raman Arora wins by lowest margin

Chandigarh, March 10
Aam Aadmi Party’s sitting MLA from Sunam, Aman Arora recorded the highest victory margin in the Punjab Assembly polls by defeating Congress nominee Jaswinder Dhiman.
Arora won by a margin of 75,277 votes.
Meanwhile, the lowest victory margin was also secured by an AAP candidate.
AAP’s Raman Arora defeated Congress candidate Rajinder Beri by a margin of 247 votes from Jalandhar Central seat.
The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) stormed to power in Punjab by bagging 92 of 117 assembly seats.
