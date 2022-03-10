Punjab polls: Among 13 winning women candidates, 11 belong to AAP

Most of the AAP women candidates who won are greenhorns

AAP candidate Jeevan Jyot Kaur flashes the victory sign after her victory against PPCC President Navjot Singh Sidhu and Bikram Singh Majithia in Punjab Assembly polls, in Amritsar, on Thursday, March 10, 2022. PTI

PTI

Chandigarh, March 10

Thirteen of the 93 women who contested the Punjab polls tasted victory and 11 of them belong to the Aam Aadmi Party, which registered a landslide win bagging 92 of the 117 assembly seats.

From Amritsar East, Jeevanjyot Kaur of AAP defeated Punjab Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu by a margin of 6,750 votes. Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) leader Bikram Singh Majithia was also contesting from the seat, but he ended up at the third spot.

However, Majithia’s wife Ganieve Kaur tasted victory from Majitha seat, from where she had entered the fray after her husband, a sitting MLA from there, decided to leave the seat and contest from Amritsar East.

Ganieve, a SAD candidate, defeated Sukhjinder Raj Singh of AAP by a margin of 26,062 votes.

Punjab Minister and Congress candidate Aruna Chaudhary retained her Dina Nagar seat defeating by a margin of 1,131 votes her nearest AAP rival Shamsher Singh.

From other seats won by AAP women candidates were Sangrur where Narinder Kaur Bharaj defeated Punjab Minister Vijay Inder Singla by 36,430 votes, while in Balachaur, Santosh Kumari Kataria defeated SAD’s Sunita Rani by 4,541 votes.

Sarvjit Kaur Manuke won from Jagraon defeating S R Kaler of SAD by 39,656 votes while Prof Baljinder Kaur defeated SAD’s Jeetmohinder Singh Sidhu from Talwandi Sabo by 15,252 votes.

Anmol Gagan Mann, actor-singer, defeated SAD’s Ranjit Sing Gill from Kharar seat by a margin of 37,885 votes.

Rajinder Pal Kaur won from Ludhiana South defeating Satinderpal Singh Tajpuri of BJP by 26,138 votes.

Amandeep Kaur Arora defeated Congress’ Malvika Sood, sister of actor Sonu Sood, by a margin of 20,915 votes from Moga while Baljit Kaur won from Malout defeating SAD’s Harpreet Singh by 40,261 votes.

Inderjeet Kaur Mann defeated SAD’s Gupratap Singh Wadala from Nakodar by 2,869 votes.

Neena Mittal defeated Jagdish Kaur Jagga of BJP by 22,493 votes from Rajpura seat.

