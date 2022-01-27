Punjab polls: BJP fields Vijay Sampla from Phagwara, Iqbal Singh Lalpura from Ropar

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, January 27

The BJP on Thursday named 30 more candidates for Punjab, taking the total number of candidates fielded by the party to 65. With this, the saffron party has declared all the candidates it will be fielding in the 117-member Punjab Assembly.

Former union minister and chairman of the national commission of scheduled caste Vijay Sampla has been fielded from Phagwara and chairman of the national commission for minorities and former IPS officer Iqbal Singh Lalpura from Ropar.

From Chamkaur Sahib, the BJP has fielded Dashan Singh Shivjot against Congress’ CM Charanjit Singh Channi. However, its prominent face Harjit Singh Grewal, who had been mediating between the Centre and farmers on the three laws, is so far missing.

The second list includes three women candidates and two sitting Congress MLAs -- Fateh Jung Bajwa and Harjot Kamal -- who joined recently.

Bajwa, sitting Congress MLA from Qadian and younger brother of Congress Rajya Sabha member Partap Singh Bajwa who is fighting these polls on a Congress ticket from Qadian, has been fielded from Batala and Kamal from Moga.

The party also named Ram Chawla from Amritsar Central, Jagmohan Singh Raju from Amritsar East and Manjit Singh Manna from Baba Bakala (SC).

The BJP is contesting the elections in alliance with former chief minister Capt Amarinder Singh-led Punjab Lok Congress (PLC) and Sukhdev Singh Dhindsa-led Shiromani Akali Dal (Sanyukt).

The saffron party is contesting 65 constituencies, PLC 37 and SAD (Sanyukt) 15 constituencies.

