Congress fields CM Channi from a second seat, Pawan Bansal's son in Barnala, ex-mayor against Capt Amarinder

Aditi Tandon

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, January 30

On the eve of the last day of nomination filing in Punjab, the Congress on Sunday released the third list of eight candidates fielding Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi from a second seat -- Bhadaur (SC) and former Patiala mayor Vishnu Sharma against ex-CM Capt Amarinder Singh in Patiala.

CM Channi is also defending his current seat Chamkaur Sahib which he had represented thrice in the state assembly.

The Congress has also fielded former union minister and current AICC treasurer Pawan Kumar Bansal's son Manish in Barnala, denying the claim of ex-MLA Kewal Dhillon.

A powerful industrial house of Punjab was backing Manish Bansal, it is learnt.

In Patiala, the party chose former mayor Vishnu Sharma. The Congress decided not to bend the one family one ticket rule for Patiala, where minister Brahm Mohindra and ex-minister Lal Singh were also being considered. But both their sons have been fielded on Congress tickets -- Mohit Mohindra from Patiala Rural, the segment Brahm Mohindra currently holds and Rajinder Singh (the sitting MLA) from Samana.

The Congress has dropped Attari MLA Tarsem Singh and Raminder Awala in Jalalabad. MLA Sukhpal Bhullar has been retained in Khem Karan. Ex-state unit president Sunil Jakhar had objections to Bhullar's candidature.

Importantly, the Congress has dropped Nawanshahr MLA Angad Saini, married to Rae Bareli MLA Aditi Singh, who recently quit the Congress to join the BJP in UP and dared the Gandhis. Instead it has fielded Satbir Singh Saini Balichiki who had joined Capt Amarinder Singh's Punjab Lok Congress recently, but returned to the Congress.

Ludhiana South nomination has gone to Ishwarjot Singh Cheema. The segment is currently with Balvinder Singh Bains of Lok Insaf Party, who has represented this seat twice.

Mohan Singh Phalianwala will contest on a Congress ticket from Jalalabad, the stronghold of SAD president Sukhbir Badal.

