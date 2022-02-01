Punjab Congress leader Jagmohan Kang joins Aam Aadmi Party

Chandigarh, February 1
Former Punjab minister and Congress leader Jagmohan Singh Kang and his sons Yadvinder Singh Kang and Amarinder Singh Kang join Aam Aadmi Party (AAP).
Disenchanted with Punjab Congress- Jagmohan Singh Kang Saab, 3 time cabinet minister and MLA joins AAP alongwith his sons & Youth Congress leaders Yadavindra & Amrinder. @ArvindKejriwal ji enrolls them into the party. AAP Punjab is going strength to strength with each passing day pic.twitter.com/MkTXPO9lRc— Raghav Chadha (@raghav_chadha) February 1, 2022
Kang had a few days back threatened to contest as Independent from Kharar after being denied ticket by the Congress.
On Thursday, he had said that his son Yadvinder Singh Kang would contest as an Independent if the party did not reconsider its decision on giving Kharar ticket to liquor contractor and Mohali District Planning Committee chairman Vikay Sharma Tinku.
Hitting out at CM Charanjit Singh Channi for denying ticket in his family, Kang alleged that the CM's tilt towards Tinku was because of common business interests between the two. Kang claimed that barring Channi and Punjab affairs incharge Harish Chaudhary, other members of the central election committee were in his favour.
Kang said he had also written to party president Sonia Gandhi in this regard.
