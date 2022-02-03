Punjab polls: Denied ticket for grandson, Congress leader HS Hanspal joins AAP

Chandigarh, February 3
In a major setback for the Congress, former Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee chief and a senior Congress leader HS Hanspal joined AAP on Thursday.
He was seeking ticket for his grandson, Sunder Singh Hanspal from Sahnewal.
Hanspal joined the AAP in the presence of party's Punjab chief minister face Bhagwant Mann.
Further details are awaited.
