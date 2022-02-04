Punjab polls: Does Congress have a Plan B for Punjab? Is 'sympathy factor, Scheduled Caste CM being targeted' translating into votes?

Chief Minister Channi alleges ED was forcing his nephew to name him in the case

Punjab polls: Does Congress have a Plan B for Punjab? Is 'sympathy factor, Scheduled Caste CM being targeted' translating into votes?

Charanjit Channi's nephew arrested by the ED ahead of Punjab Polls. Tribune photo

Tribune News Service

Rajmeet Singh

Chandigarh, February 4

As the Congress is building up the hype ahead of likely announcement of Charanjit Channi as the Chief Minister face in Punjab election on February 6, the ED is back to haunt the party in money laundering case involving Channi’s nephew, Bhupinder Honey.

Holding their horses, the party leaders are reassessing the situation as so far they have been claiming that the ED has not been able to establish any link between the seizures from Honey and Channi.

Chief Minister Channi has alleged that the ED was forcing his nephew to name him in the case, adding that, “I have no link with the seizures from my nephew.”

Sources say it was being monitored as to how the narrative of corruption being built up against Channi proves productive or counter-productive for the party.

The party strategists say that the party is building up the narrative of a Scheduled Caste CM being targeted and demoralised ahead of the polling on February 20. It is been seen whether the “sympathy factor” for Channi translates into votes.

Party insiders are saying that there was no plan B and it would go ahead with plan to announce the CM face at the earliest, knowing well that the CM face would be targeted in multiple ways by the Opposition. In a similar manner, Navjot Sidhu is also being targeted in multiple ways, they added.

Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge, however, denounced it as a “political arrest, done to create pressure”.

“Channi is a Scheduled Caste CM, they want to hassle and demoralise him,” Kharge was quoted as saying to media.

Randeep Singh Surjewala took to twitter saying that with 15 days left for Punjab elections, BJP “election department” (ED) has been launched. Hinting at the chronology of events, he said the ED action was to

help chotta Modi (read Arvind Kejriwal) in Punjab.

#Punjabpolls

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Schools covid-19 scare

Telangana HC orders online classes till February 20

2
Trending

Did humans live on Mars? First ever zircon crystal found in Africa gives new hope

3
Punjab

Punjab polls: Denied ticket for grandson, Congress leader HS Hanspal joins AAP

4
Entertainment

Ravi Shastri and Amrita Singh wanted to get married, but after condition put by cricketer, she ended up dating Vinod Khanna and marrying Saif

5
Punjab PUNJAB POLL 2022

Aam Aadmi Party contestant from Mohali Kulwant Singh richest in election fray

6
Jalandhar

ED arrests Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Channi's nephew in money laundering case

7
Punjab

Rahul Gandhi likely to announce Punjab CM candidate on February 6

8
Diaspora

India-born Devika Bhushan is California’s top doctor

9
Haryana

A first, Gurugram realtors to chip in for road project

10
Punjab

1988 road rage case against Navjot Sidhu: SC defers hearing to February 25

Don't Miss

View All
Kasauli, Solan, Barog, Dagshai get season’s first snow
Himachal

Kasauli, Solan, Barog, Dagshai get season's first snow

Chandigarh: Rain likely today
Chandigarh

Chandigarh continues to receive rain

Aam Aadmi contestant from Mohali Kulwant Singh richest in election fray
Punjab PUNJAB POLL 2022

Aam Aadmi Party contestant from Mohali Kulwant Singh richest in election fray

As guns fall silent, tourists flock to Suchetgarh border
J & K

As guns fall silent, tourists flock to Suchetgarh International Border

Amid din, campaign songs catch voters’ fancy
Punjab Election

Amid din, campaign songs catch voters' fancy in Punjab

Heartwarming: man helps blind friend experience live football match
Trending

Heartwarming: Man helps blind friend experience live football match

Anand Mahindra fulfils promise, helps quadruple amputee get a job at Mahindra
Trending

Anand Mahindra fulfils promise, helps quadruple amputee get a job at Mahindra

Contrite burglar gives $200 as ‘Reimbursement’ to homeowners after breaking in
Trending

Contrite burglar gives $200 as ‘Reimbursement’ to homeowners after breaking in

Top Stories

Delhi Disaster Management Authority decides to reopen higher educational institutes, coaching centres and schools

Higher education institutes, coaching centres, schools for classes 9-12 to reopen in Delhi from February 7

The DDMA, however, decides that night curfew will continue

NEET PG 2022 postponed by 6-8 weeks

NEET for postgraduate courses postponed by 6-8 weeks

The ministry in a direction to the exam conducting authority...

ED arrests Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Channi's nephew in money laundering case

ED arrests Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Channi's nephew in money laundering case

Bhupinder Honey had been summoned by the ED office yesterday...

Decision on Punjab chief ministerial face to be taken by BJP parliamentary board, says Hardeep Puri

Decision on Punjab chief ministerial face to be taken by BJP parliamentary board, says Hardeep Puri

BJP-led NDA gives 12 commitments to people of Punjab

Sonia Gandhi, Manmohan Singh among star campaigners to campaign in Punjab

Sonia Gandhi, Manmohan Singh among star campaigners to campaign in Punjab

The list released by the Congress includes Rahul Gandhi, Pri...

Cities

View All

Amritsar: AAP suffers jolt in Majha as senior leaders join SAD

Amritsar: AAP suffers jolt in Majha as senior leaders join SAD

Elderly woman seeks death sentence for convicted Tarn Taran Police inspector

Battle lines drawn: Bikram Majithia hits ground, Navjot Kaur Sidhu says no threat

Punjab polls 2022: In the battle for Amritsar, issues no political party is talking about

Robbers' gang busted, 7 held in Amritsar

SAD vows revamp of village infra

SAD vows revamp of village infra in Punjab

Amid din, campaign songs catch voters' fancy in Punjab

Government hospitals in Chandigarh to resume OPDs with 50% capacity

Government hospitals in Chandigarh to resume OPDs with 50% capacity

Chandigarh continues to receive rain

Chandigarh to repatriate doctors overstaying deputation

Facilities still not smart, fee hiked 20% at 32 Chandigarh parking lots

Panchkula stilt parking: Take necessary action after advice of experts, chief engineers told

Delhi Disaster Management Authority decides to reopen higher educational institutes, coaching centres and schools

Higher education institutes, coaching centres, schools for classes 9-12 to reopen in Delhi from February 7

Two girls, woman held with drugs worth Rs 12 crore in Delhi

Auto driver kills wife over suspicion of extramarital affair in Delhi

We apprehended all accused within 24 hrs in Shahdara case: Delhi Police commissioner Asthana

Heavy rain lashes Delhi; thunderstorms, strong winds likely

ED arrests Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Channi's nephew in money laundering case

ED arrests Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Channi's nephew in money laundering case

Banga too has a rebel Congress leader contesting as Ind

Jalandhar: Election time & years of broken promises

NRI Baljinder Singh Hussainpuri held for forging documents for filing nomination papers from Nawanshahr

153 Covid cases, two deaths in Jalandhar district

98.2% weapons deposited by arms licence holders

98.2% weapons deposited by arms licence holders with efforts of Ludhiana Commissionerate

5 die of Covid, 176 test +ve in Ludhiana

Ludhiana: Provide details of suspicious transactions, bank officials told

20K employees to perform poll duties in Ludhiana district

Maximum voters of Ludhiana district in age group of 30 to 39 yrs

Turncoats dominate in Patiala segments

Turncoats dominate in Patiala segments

Patiala: Health Department suspends District Health Officer for negligence in duty

19 youth in fray for eight Assembly seats in Patiala district

Vishnu Sharma wants Preneet Kaur to campaign for Congress candidates in Patiala district

Surjit Singh Rakhra sweats it out to win back Samana