Punjab polls: Punjab Election Officer issues SOPs for 72 hours before polling day

Tribune News Service



Chandigarh, February 16

Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Punjab S Karuna Raju on Wednesday issued Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) for the last 72 hours before polling day in Punjab.

Raju said that instructions have been issued to all the District Election Officers-cum-Deputy Commissioners that they should make necessary arrangements for the third randomisation of polling personnel, certificate of formation of polling party, accommodation, and food for polling parties and deployment of micro-observers, video Cameras, still cameras, webcasting at polling stations. He also asked them to ensure training to polling personnel, sector officers, EVM management, besides strengthening All Election Expenditure Monitoring Team like flying squad teams (FSTs), static surveillance teams (SST), video surveillance teams (VSTs), video viewing team (VVTs), Excise Monitoring Team (EMC), MCMC, DCMC, Accounting Team and 24x7 district EEM Team, Control room during the last 72 hours.

He also asked them to intensify monitoring and surveillance by the flying squads (FS) and static surveillance teams (SSTs), assistance from booth level awareness group, area of special focus for expenditure monitoring, implementation of model code of conduct for political parties and candidates besides directing them for vehicle permission and ensuring assured minimum facilities at all the polling stations. Voter education camps should be organised, he added.

Additional instructions regarding optimal use of CAPF and other Security have also been Additional Director General of Police-cum-State Police Nodal Officer (ADGP-SPNO).

Raju directed security authorities for advance police deployment plan for the last 72 hours, Intensified Monitoring and Surveillance by the flying squads (FS) and static surveillance teams (SSTS), area of special focus for expenditure monitoring law & order/security arrangements/CAPF and special efforts to curb misuse of money power. He also asked him to obtain a worry list of polling stations/locations from candidates and their agents, besides checking of the interstate and international border and placement of nakas and keeping a check on arms and explosives.