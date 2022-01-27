Punjab polls: Rebellion continuous to brew in Congress over second list

Tribune News Service

Rajmeet Singh



Chandigarh, January 26

Trouble for Punjab Congress is far from over. Hours after Congress announced the second list of 23 candidates, the party is again seen struggling to contain a rebellion.

On other hand, party leaders are questioning the party’s decision to give tickets to kith and kin of party leaders. They said the elections become launch pad of politicians to kick start the political career of their kith and kin.

Citing examples, it has been pointed out that Vikram Bajwa (son-in-law of Rajinder Kaur Bhattal), Jaswinder Dhiman (son of MLA Surjit Dhiman), Vikram Chaudhary (son of MP Santokh Singh), Smit Singh ( Nephew of PPCC Chief Navjot Singh Sidhu), Kamil Amar Singh (son of MP Dr Amar Singh) and Mohit Mohindra ( son of senior leader Brahm Mohindra), Tript Bajwa and Rana Gurjeet had been seeking for their sons.

A day ahead of Rahul Gandhi’s a day's visit to Punjab, party leaders sound rebellious on being denied party tickets. A strong contender from the youth congress quota in Sunam, Dhaman Bajwa, who has been denied the party ticket, had the backing of CM Charanjit Singh. But Navjot Singh Sidhu ensured that the ticket from Sunam was given to Jaswinder Dhiman, son of sitting Amargarh MLA Surjit Singh Dhiman, as the PPCC Chief wanted to get a ticket for nephew and a close aid Smit Singh from Amargarh. Smit’s father is a former MLA from Dhuri, Dhanwant Singh.

Another senior leader Jagmohan Singh Kang, who has been denied ticket from Kharar, said he would decide his next course of action after meeting supporters. He claimed he was getting offers from BJP and AAP. Kang blamed CM Charanjit Singh Channi for denying him the ticket to adjust his confidant Vijay Sharma Tinu. In Sahnewal, Satwinder Bittu, who has been denied a ticket to adjust Vikram Bajwa, also protested against the party decision.

All eyes are the remaining eight seats expected to be announced any time. The remaining contentious seats are Patiala (Urban), Jalalabad, Nawanshahr, Attari, Barnala, Bhadaur, Khem Kharan, and Ludhiana (south).

