Punjab Pollution Control Board mulls action against MC for releasing waste water in drain

Tribune News Service

Ravneet Singh

Patiala, February 3

The Punjab Pollution Control Board (PPCB) is contemplating action against the Municipal Corporation, Patiala, for violating the Water (Prevention and Control of Pollution) Act, 1974. During checking, it was found that the MC was dumping untreated waste water from its sewage treatment plant (STP) into an adjoining drain.

Members of a team of the PPCB said they conducted a surprise check at the STP at Ablowal village here on Tuesday. The team said it had prepared a report on the matter and decided to initiate action against the MC.

Officials said, The PPCB team conducted a surprise check at the 10-MLD STP at Ablowal. “We found that the MC was dumping untreated waste water into the adjoining drain through a temporary pipeline. The STP was not operational,” said SDO Garima Garg at the PPCB.

She said the team collected samples of water discharged into the drain, which have been sent for analysis to a laboratory. “A report has been filed for initiation of action against the MC for violation of the the law. MC officials will be called for a hearing,” she said.

Importantly, the Water Act, states that no person shall knowingly permit any poisonous or polluting matter to enter (directly or indirectly) into any stream, well, sewer or on land and cause pollution. Those contravening the Act can be punished with imprisonment.

Member-Secretary, PPCB, GS Majithia could not be contacted.