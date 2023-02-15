Punjab Pollution Control Board to issue show-cause notice to Ropar cement plant

Tribune News Service

Ropar, February 14

Following complaints by residents of Daburji village over air pollution caused by Ambuja Cement plant near Ropar town, the Punjab Pollution Control Board (PPCB) will issue a show-cause notice to the company.

Clinker storage not as per norms A team of the department has visited the plant and found that the unloading and storage of the clinker is not according to norms and it is leading to air pollution in the area. Vijay Kumar, PPCB Xen, Ropar

The residents had also protested in front of the factory yesterday, following which Ropar MLA Dinesh Chadha had directed the district administration to take stock of the situation.

Complainants Ranjit Singh and Amrik Singh said the pollution in the area had increased at an alarming rate since the factory has started using big trucks to transport clinker from Rajasthan in the past weeks. Before it, the clinker was being brought from Himachal Pradesh by small trucks and there was lesser pollution.

Vijay Kumar, PPCB XEN, Ropar, said a team of the department visited the plant and found that the unloading and storage of the clinker was not according to norms and it was leading to air pollution in the area. “I have submitted a report to head office in Patiala in this regard and a show-cause notice will be issued to the factory management in coming days,” he said.