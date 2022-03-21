Punjab portfolios announced; Cheema gets Finance and Revenue, Harbhajan ETO Power, Dr Baljit Women Welfare and Child Development

Chandigarh, March 21
The Aam Aadmi Party in Punjab on Monday announced the portfolios of the newly sworn-in ministers.
Harpal Cheema has been allotted the Finance and Revenue departments while Gurmeet Meet Hayer has been given Education.
CM Bhagwant Mann has retained Home, Vigilance, Personnel.
Dr Baljit Kaur gets Women Welfare and Child Development.
Dr Vijay Singla gets Health Department.
Harbhajan Singh ETO gets Power Department.
Lal Chand gets Food and Supply Department.
Harjot Bains gets Tourism and Legal Department.
Kuldeep Singh Dhaliwal gets Rural Development and Panchayat Department.
Laljit Singh Bhullar gets Transport Department.
