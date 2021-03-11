Punjab power corporation imposes Rs 59.11 lakh fine against 92 consumers over electricity theft and unauthorised usage

PTI

Chandigarh, June 5

Teams from the Punjab State Power Corporation Limited on Sunday conducted raids in different parts of Mohali circle and imposed a fine of Rs 59.11 lakh against 92 consumers for alleged power theft and unauthorised usage.

Power Minister Harbhajan Singh said that raids were conducted in several villages, including Kandala, Naraingarh, Dhakauli, Thuha under Zirakpur and Banur sub-divisions, and in Jhampur and Sector 123 of Mohali division.

“Some electricity metres have been found dubious and these teams sealed them on the spot and sent them to the lab for further necessary examination,” he added.

Few cases of unauthorised usage of electricity were also found in Sarsini, Togapur, Lalru, Lalru Mandi and Dhangerha village in Lalru division.

Singh said that the Punjab government is committed to controlling the menace of power theft and Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann has given clear instructions to the power corporation to take strict action against erring consumers.