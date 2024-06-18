 Punjab power demand soars, cuts likely to stop grid failure : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

  • Punjab
  • Punjab power demand soars, cuts likely to stop grid failure

Punjab power demand soars, cuts likely to stop grid failure

Yet-to-peak paddy transplantation adds to crisis

Punjab power demand soars, cuts likely to stop grid failure


Tribune News Service

Aman Sood

Patiala, June 17

Punjab is on the brink of levying unilateral power cuts as well as putting “restrictions on certain power consumers” in case power demand in the state breaches the 16,000 MW-mark, the tipping point that warns of grid failure. The demand this month is almost 40 per cent more compared to what it was last year in the same month.

Following the current prolonged heat wave and advancement of the paddy transplantation date, the peak power demand in Punjab has touched an all-time high and is hovering around 15,500 MW since the past three days. Officials have warned that in case the demand crosses 16,000 MW, they would have no option but to “resort to power cuts” so as to prevent the grid from tripping and, as a worst-case scenario, even failing.

A senior Punjab State Power Corporation Limited (PSPCL) official, who spoke on the condition of anonymity, told The Tribune that “although ample arrangements” had been made to meet the high demand, the extended heat wave and lack of rainfall meant that the 16,000 MW mark could, indeed, be breached.

This, the official warned, would leave the state power corporation with no option “but to impose power cuts” across the board, from villages to cities.

“We are keeping a close eye on the power demand, and anything nearing 16,000 MW means we will have to resort to forced cuts to save the grid system,” the official said, adding, “If that happens, we will have to supply power to paddy fields at night and ensure minimal cuts for consumers during the day to meet supply-demand gap,” he added.

The aforesaid senior official said that the paddy transplantation date, which last year took place in three phases from June 16 to June 21 for most parts of Punjab, had been fixed for June 15 this season. “This is the real reason for the sudden increase in addition to the scorching heat,” he added.

The power demand of 15,400 MW in the past five days is many times more this year, this despite the fact that over 60 per cent of Punjab’s paddy is yet to be transplanted.

As per Northern Regional Load Despatch Centre (NRLDC) data, power demand in Punjab was 15,478 MW on June 13, 15,725 MW (highest recorded till date) on June 14, 15,478 MW on June 15, 15,030 MW on June 16 and 15,450 MW on June 17. “Punjab’s present transmission capacity is 9,500 MW and this means that 16,000 MW of power can be supplied. By June-end, transmission capacity is usually enhanced to 9,800 MW, which would mean that we can supply about 16,300 MW. Anything above that means we will forced to go in for power outages. It is imperative that the government begins to implement strict measures, including the withdrawal of free power for eight hours daily to farmers,” a top PSPCL official said.

“In case, a thermal unit trips due to a fault either in the state sector or private thermal plants, the demand and supply gap will increase immediately, putting consumers to face hardships. The most common problem is a boiler leakage problem which takes about three days to fix,” said All-India Power Engineers Federation (AIPEF) spokesperson VK Gupta.

AIPEF, in fact, has urged the Punjab Government to review free-power policy and postpone paddy sowing date to June-end. In a letter to the Punjab Government, AIPEF has warned of power snags as demand increases. “The office timings should be changed from 7 am to 2 pm and all commercial establishments should be closed by 7 pm. Peak load restrictions should be imposed on industry,” says the AIPEF letter.

“Paddy sowing in the remaining areas of Punjab should be shifted to June 25, and no one should be allowed to violate the date. Water-guzzling varieties like PUSA 44 should be banned, while rice varieties like PR126, basmati, etc., which mature in 90 days, should be encouraged,” said AIPEF. AIPEF chairman Shailendra Dubey also said he wants Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann to write to the Union Minister for Power “to allocate at least 1,000 MW additional power from the central pool on top priority”.

About The Author

Tribune News Service

The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Whatsapp

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
India

Monsoon set to advance further, likely to keep date with Delhi, Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh

2
Trending

‘Divided by borders, united by cultures’: Harbhajan Singh, Navjot Singh Sidhu, Wasim Akram dance their way into cricket fans’ hearts

3
Diaspora

Nikhil Gupta, accused of murder-for-hire plot against Sikh separatist, pleads not guilty in US court

4
Jalandhar

Punjab: AAP picks Mohinder Bhagat, BJP Sheetal Angural for Jalandhar West Assembly bypoll

5
Punjab

Punjab Government should review free-power policy, says power engineers' body as demand hits all-time high of 15,500 MW

6
Punjab

Punjab farmers continue protest at Ladhowal toll barrier for second day, Rs 1 crore loss in 24 hours

7
India

9 killed as goods train rams into Kanchanjunga Express in West Bengal

8
India

Rahul Gandhi retains Rae Bareli; Priyanka to make electoral debut from Wayanad

9
Himachal

Himachal bypolls: Congress fields Hardeep Bawa from Nalagarh, Dr Pushpendra Verma from Hamirpur

10
Delhi

Amul seeks return of ice-cream tub from Noida customer for investigation after centipede complaint

Don't Miss

View All
Closure of Hussainiwala-Lahore trade route proved death knell for economy
Punjab

Closure of Hussainiwala-Lahore trade route in 1971 proved death knell for economy

In Jalandhar, 15,000 locals give shape to football dreams
Punjab

In Jalandhar, 15,000 locals give shape to football dreams

Rafa to miss Wimbledon
Sports

Rafa to miss Wimbledon

Punjabi tadka at Indian restaurant in Italy as Phagwara-born owner caters to orders at G7 Summit
Diaspora

Punjabi tadka in Italy as Phagwara-born owner caters to Indian delegation

It was a split-second decision: Kerala man narrates chilling details as he makes daring escape from Kuwait fire tragedy
Diaspora

It was a split-second decision: Kerala man's chilling details as he makes daring escape from Kuwait fire tragedy

Arsh(deep) trouble for USA
2024 T20 Cricket World Cup

Arsh(deep) trouble for USA

Teacher’s note changed Indian football skipper Sandhu’s fortunes
Chandigarh

Teacher’s note changed Indian football skipper Gurpreet Singh Sandhu’s fortunes

PUNJABI TADKA: The agony and redemption of Arshdeep and Kulwinder
Punjab

#PunjabiTadka: The agony and redemption of Arshdeep Singh and Kulwinder Kaur

Top News

9 die, 41 hurt in WB train collision

9 die, 41 hurt in West Bengal train collision

Goods train hits Kanchanjunga Express | ‘Signal failure’ pro...

‘Kavach’ only on 1,500 km of 69,000 km rail network

‘Kavach’ only on 1,500 km of 69,000 km rail network

NSA Doval, US counterpart talk critical tech cooperation

NSA Ajit Doval, US counterpart talk critical tech cooperation

Priyanka settles for Wayanad seat for maiden poll plunge

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra settles for Wayanad seat for maiden poll plunge

Rahul not keen on LoP role, but Congress hopeful

Rahul Gandhi not keen on LoP role, but Congress hopeful

Decision on post in few days: Sources


Cities

View All

INTACH to help preserve historic fort, memorial

INTACH to help preserve historic fort, memorial

Eid-ul-Adha celebrated with religious enthusiasm in Amritsar

Dhaliwal to meet Himachal CM soon in NRI couple assault case

Majithia seeks high-level probe in missing SAD worker’s case

Farmers offer ‘desi daru’, food, fodder for cattle to labourers

Youth hurt in firing outside university

Talwandi Sabo: Youth hurt in firing outside university

Bathinda: Farmers make a beeline for railway station to hire migrant labour

Ravneet Bittu ignites hope for railway link to Takht Sri Damdama Sahib in Talwandi Sabo

SAD fifth at Sikander Maluka’s home turf

Manpreet Badal arrives at polling booth in his 35-year-old favourite jeep

No check on sale of hookah, charcoal at Panjab University campus shops

No check on sale of hookah, charcoal at Panjab University campus shops

10 UT heritage items sold for Rs 88 lakh in US auction

Municipal Corporation to engage agency to handle Central projects

Chandigarh Administration urged to stop civic body from leasing out farm land

Defect in new bike not repaired, dealer directed to refund price

Water crisis deepens in Delhi as levels plummet at Wazirabad

Water crisis deepens in Delhi as levels plummet at Wazirabad

AAP, BJP engage in war of words over water shortage in Delhi

Bidhuri resigns as Vidhan Sabha LoP

Seed-embedded cards gain popularity as sustainable alternative to traditional paper

On Father’s Day, man kills daughter for honour

AAP faces uphill task in Jalandhar West bypoll

AAP faces uphill task in Jalandhar West bypoll

AAP, BJP bet on turncoats for Jalandhar (West) battle

Nawanshahr youth’s 9-second voice note from Russia leaves kin jittery

In Jalandhar, 15,000 locals give shape to football dreams

Congress treads carefully, shortlists 7 for Jalandhar (West) bypoll

Farmer unions continue protest at Ladhowal toll plaza for second day

Farmer unions continue protest at Ladhowal toll plaza for second day

Giant slayer Kishori Lal Sharma gets rousing welcome in hometown Ludhiana

Ludhiana sizzles; Samrala records highest temperature in Punjab at 47.2°C

Major fire breaks out at boutique on Malhar road

Gang involved in printing fake currency notes busted

Police conduct cordon & search drive at suspected drug hotspots, 3 booked

Police conduct cordon & search drive at suspected drug hotspots, 3 booked

Punish those defacing public properties, Patiala DC tells police

Free workshops on Artificial intelligence at Multani Mal Modi College in Patiala

Man killed as SUV hits bike

Blood donation camp