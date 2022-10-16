Punjab Power Minister seeks funds for infra from Centre

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, October 15

Power Minister Harbhajan Singh ETO has urged Union Minister of Power RK Singh to allot “maximum funds” under the Reform-based and Result-linked Revamped Distribution Sector Scheme to strengthen distribution infrastructure works in the state. The scheme includes distribution infrastructure works totalling Rs 25,237 crore for the state.

The minister was attending a two-day conference of Power and New Renewable Energy Ministers from states and officials of UTs at Udaipur on Friday and Saturday.

He raised the issue of not appointing the Member (Power) in the Bhakra Beas Management Board (BBMB) from the panel forwarded by Punjab.

“Being the largest shareholder, traditionally the Member (Power) in the BBMB was from Punjab,” he said, while requesting the Ministry to withdraw its notification and continue with the ongoing convention of the appointment of the member from Punjab.

He told the gathering that despite the nationwide coal crisis this year, Punjab had met its all-time highest-ever peak demand of 14,311 MW. A record energy demand was met from April to September, which was 13 per cent higher in comparison to the same period last year.