Punjab power utility PSPCL meets all-time high electricity demand of 16,089 MW

Chandigarh, June 29
Punjab power minister Harbhajan Singh said the state power utility PSPCL has met the highest-ever electricity demand of 16,089 MW on Saturday.
The earlier record was 15,933 MW set on June 19, he said in a statement.
“Punjab has consistently witnessed high peak demand during the second half of June, ranging from 15,000 MW to 15,800 MW, significantly higher than the corresponding period last year,” he said.
The minister attributed this achievement to the proactive measures taken by Punjab State Power Corporation Limited (PSPCL).
The utility saw a 28 per cent jump in demand for electricity between June 1 and June 26 this year as compared to the corresponding period of last year.
