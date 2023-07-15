Punjab rain fury: Patiala, Moga, Ludhiana among 15 worst flood-hit districts as Sutlej, Ghaggar overflows

Sukhmeet Bhasin
Chandigarh, July 15
Day four and the floodwaters have started receding as rain-battered several places in Punjab
According to official data, 19 people have died in rain-related incidents in the state.
Over 22,000 people have been moved to safety from waterlogged localities in various flood-hit districts of Punjab.
Fifteen districts –– Patiala, Moga, Ludhiana, Mohali, Jalandhar, Sangrur, Pathankot, Tarn Taran, Ferozepur, Fatehgarh Sahib, Hoshiarpur, Fazilka, Mansa, Rupnagar and SBS Nagar – have been affected in Punjab.
Ghaggar flooded Mohali, Patiala and the flowing downwards created havoc in Sangrur and today morning two breaches were reported in it in Mansa district.
Sutlej and its tributaries overflowed and its water submerged crops and entered houses in Ropar, Ananadpur Sahib, Moga, Ferozepur, Jalandhar, Nawashehar, Fazilka, Ludhiana and Tarntaran. Hoshiarpur district also remained affected.
Several khuds (rivulets) flowing from Himachal Pradesh into Punjab such as Swan, Lohund, Lotan, Sarsa and Kundlu were also overfilled than its capacities.
The river’s embankments in Rorki village of Sardulgarh sub-division and near Chandpura Dam in Budhlada sub-division gave way on the Punjab side, leading to panic in several villages of Mansa district; strong flow of water delays efforts to plug breaches.
